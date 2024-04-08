The Brazil Supreme Court ordered an investigation into Elon Musk's X and its dissemination of fake news on Sunday (07.04.24).

Justice Alexandre de Moraes called out the billionaire businessman for his “disinformation campaign” and refusing to block some accounts for spreading hate speech.

He wrote: “The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil."

Musk and X will be investigated over fake news and threats by a group who target Supreme Court justices.

He strongly believes Brazilian democracy is at risk if Musk isn't stopped.

The tech mogul has accused de Moraes of "violating Brazilian law" and has called on X users in the country to download a VPN (Virtual Private Network) app to still get access to the micro-blogging site.

He also wrote: “These are the most draconian demands of any country on Earth!”

De Moraes warned Musk that every time a blocked account is reactivated, it will face a 100,000 reais ($20,000) fine per day.

Brazil’s attorney general Jorge Messias wrote: “We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities. Social peace is non-negotiable."

Former President Jair Bolsonaro faced a similar investigation in 2021 by de Moraes. YouTube removed videos posted by Bolsonaro for spreading false information about COVID-19, which led to protests.

There was also a call for his impeachment over his handling of the pandemic and spreading misinformation.