Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday (07.04.24) night for allegedly throwing a chair off a bar roof.

The 30-year-old singer has been charged with three felony counts in connection to an incident at Nashville's Chiefs Bar, which is owned by fellow country star Eric Church, which saw the furniture drop from the building and hit the ground in front of a group of police officers who had been standing outside the venue.

According to local news outlet Channel 5, staff members identified the 'Man Made A Bar' singer as responsible for throwing the chair and claimed he laughed afterwards.

They reported the arrest report stated cops were able to view video which showed Morgan "lunging and throwing an object over the roof".

Morgan was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two police officers who were outside, and for the danger to the public, as well as charged with disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $15,250 and he was released from Davidson County Jail at around 3.30am on Monday (08.04.24) morning.

An attorney for the 'Wasted on You' hitmaker said the star was "co-operating fully" with police.

His lawyer said in a statement: “At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“He is co-operating fully with authorities.”

According to court records, Morgan must appear in criminal court on 3 May.

He was already expected to be in the city on that date as he has concerts scheduled at the Nissan Stadium on both 2 and 3 May.

This isn't the first time Morgan has found himself in legal trouble.

In May 2020, he issued an apology after he was arrested in Nashville on disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.

The following year, the 'One Thing at a Time' singer said sorry again after leaked footage showed him using the N-word.

He said at the time: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

“There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

In 2016, Morgan was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) but the case was eventually dismissed.