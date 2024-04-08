Xbox president Sarah Bond has insisted that Microsoft's console is the “number one platform for ‘Diablo IV’ players.”

The 45-year-old businesswoman oversaw Xbox’s acquisition of the beloved action role-playing franchise as part of the company’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King for $68.7 billion in October 2023, and has now stated that the Microsoft platform is the best way to experience the title after it was added to their subscription service Game Pass.

In an internal memo obtained by Windows Central, she said: “We are integrating Activision Blizzard King titles into our services — we launched ‘Diablo VI’ into Game Pass, and Xbox has quickly become the number one platform for D4 players.”

Sarah also confirmed that Xbox is “moving full speed ahead” on their upcoming hardware.

She said: “It’s been nearly six months since we came together as an organization. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead.

“We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Looking to the future, the Xbox boss revealed the company had formed a new team “dedicated to game preservation” in an effort to allow future generations to experience the games of years gone by.

She said: “We have formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself.

“We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy.”