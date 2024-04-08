Troy Baker has insisted he isn’t in ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) after it was claimed he would be starring in the game.

The 48-year-old actor was thought to be voicing Jason - one of the main characters - in the upcoming Rockstar Games title after the trailer was released last December but has now dismissed the rumours as nothing but hearsay.

During an interview with YouTuber The Movie Dweeb, he said: “He says one word! He says ‘trust’. That right there is a lesson in perception – people think and they just automatically assume.

“I want that guy, whoever it is, to credit for his work because I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

The game is due to release in 2025, though insiders previously claimed ‘GTA VI’s launch may have to be pushed back as development was reportedly “falling behind”.

According to Kotaku, the highly-anticipated title took a hit after Rockstar’s new compulsory policy of office-working has seen employees struggle to adjust to the change.

However, other reports have rebuffed the claim as insider Jason Schreier has since clarified that ‘GTA VI’ is still on track to meet its 2025 release window.

In an article for Bloomberg, he wrote: “Of course there’s a possibility that ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ will slip out of 2025.

“Rockstar’s previous game, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, was originally announced for release in 2017 and was delayed twice before it landed in October 2018.

“This new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ is already arriving later than anyone at Rockstar could have anticipated a decade ago when they first started conceiving it.

“But for now, there’s no indication that anything significant has changed. Even the original report is soft and full of caveats — which didn’t stop it from having a huge impact.”