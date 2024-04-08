Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the unrealistic "pressure" for women to regain their pre-pregnancy figures.

The 44-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and five-month-old Rocky with husband Travis Barker - urged fellow new mothers to "be kind" to their changing bodies and accept that their figures will "find a new normal" over time.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Dear new mommies,

"Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.

“And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it.

I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal.

“The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic."

The Poosh founder admitted her message was as much a reminder to herself as to other women.

She concluded: "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO.(Sic)"

Just seven weeks after giving birth to Rocky, Kourtney revealed she was already back in the gym, but promised to "take it easy".

Days before Christmas, she wrote on Instagram: "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy."(sic)

However, 'The Kardashians' star was quick to remind her millions of followers that recovering from giving birth is "not a race" and reminded those of her 224 million followers who may have just been through the same thing to avoid putting "pressure" on themselves when it comes to getting their body back to normal.

She said: "No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race!"

Rocky is Travis' third child as he also has Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.