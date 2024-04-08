Tiffany Haddish has called for Hollywood events to be less boozy.

The 44-year-old actress revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with DUI in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and she's expressed her frustration that so many parties are run in such a way as to encourage people to drink alcohol.

She told People magazine: “I really wish people would pay attention to this. It's in every event, especially Hollywood events they're trying to pour alcohol down your throat. They're trying to pour this down.

"And it's for what? Why? If we all just be ourselves... And maybe yourself is a little reserved. Myself is very not reserved.

“I'm actually a little more reserved when I'm really intoxicated, because I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm liable to say or do anything, so let me pull back.’ But now I'm like, you know what? You going to get the business. And that's what it is.”

Though Tiffany doesn't disapprove of others who drink, she has found she has a better time when she's sober.

She said: “You remember everything, and you have more fun, and you make more friends when you're sober. But then you make the right friends."

The 'Like A Boss' star feels sobriety has taught her she used to be "too nice" and she's now happier to speak her mind.

She said: “I've learned that I've been too damn nice. I've been way too nice over the years. I think people think... Because when you drink there's no filter.

“But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I would think really mean things, and want to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say the [stuff].

“Now I say it. If I think it, I say it. That filter is gone. “‘Oh, don't say nothing because you got alcohol in you and you might say something mean.’ Now I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm sober and this is what I really feel, so I'm going to say it.’ Because it needs to be said.”

The 'Girls Trip' actress - who was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2022 - claimed she doesn't trust anyone so has been supporting herself through her lifestyle change.

Asked if she's had anyone to lean on, she said: "Yeah, I don't trust them. I don't trust nobody. It's been me. I've been leaning on me. I stopped leaning on other people. And I started leaning on me more.”

Tiffany insisted it "wasn't hard" to go sober.

She explained: "Because it wasn't like it was something I was doing on a regular basis.”