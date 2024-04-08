Mickey Guyton cried when she received flowers from Beyonce.

The 40-year-old singer was overwhelmed with emotion by the delivery, which came with a note from the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer thanking her for making country music more accessible to fellow Black artists in recognition of the 'Formation' hitmaker's first foray into the genre, her new album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Asked her reaction to the white bouquet, Mickey told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There were waterworks, there were knees buckling. There was an audible gasp. Yes, yes. it was really, really awesome. To even be acknowledged for what I've done, and it just means a lot."

The 'Black Like Me' singer shared photos of the bouquet and note on her Instagram account late last month.

Beyonce's message read: "Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me queen. Keep Shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé."

She captioned the post: "With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open."

The "Somethin' Bout You" singer - who made history as the first Black artist to earn a Best Country Album Grammy nomination - loves to see women supporting other women.

She said: "Woman really are superheroes. We are life givers; we are -- we keep the world turning and we're so strong. We don't even realise our own strength and I felt like it was really important to celebrate women."

Mickey previously admitted she "screamed" when she got to meet another of her musical idols, country legend Dolly Parton.

She told People magazine: "My grandma was a huge Dolly Parton fan. She lived in the country, so she didn't have cable, and all she had were movies, VHS tapes. When I would go into her room to watch movies, I would look on the back of her door and there was Dolly Parton; and there was Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet VHS tapes. So that's how I fell in love with Dolly Parton, was [by] watching those tapes.

"When I met her, I mean, I screamed, I cried — it's a whole thing. And she's so little! Her waist is, like, that small. I'm not kidding. She made me feel really good about myself — but my waist!

"Dolly told me 'I'm just happy that I've been an inspiration of some sort to you. That means so much to me, really. Seeing how [you feel], I know why I do it.' "