Alex Rodriguez used to eat steak nearly every day before embarking on a health kick.

The former baseball player overhauled his diet and lifestyle after his loved ones warned him he was "looking unhealthy" and he went on to lose 30lbs, and he's now admitted cutting down on his red meat consumption was a huge part of his healthy new regime.

He told PEOPLE: "The biggest thing I've done for my diet is I used to eat meat like steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now I've cut it to one or two days out of 10."

He went on to add he goes to the gym "six or seven days a week" as well as practising yoga and meditation. Alex said: "I try to mix in a little yoga here and there, and some meditation, and then I incorporate a 40-minute walk before I go to bed. That's also been very helpful."

Alex previously praised his girlfriend - fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro - for all her help as he overhauled his lifestyle.

Alongside a headline about his weight loss, Alex wrote on Instagram: "This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing.

"At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self.

"It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results, and I’m feeling better than ever. Thank you @jac_lynfit for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day.(sic)"

He added to Us Weekly magazine that his girlfriend's background in nursing means she “comes from a world of [being] very caring and proactive", which he thinks has benefitted her fitness business. Alex went on to say: "She’s used to taking care of people that are sick.

"What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing. “I see what she’s done in my life, with my health ...

" She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues."