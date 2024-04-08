Lainey Wilson used to impersonate Miley Cyrus during her Hannah Montana era.

The 31-year-old singer is a long-time fan of Miley, admitting that she used to perform as the Disney alumni during her Hannah Montana phase.

Lainey told E! News: "I love Miley Cyrus, I used to impersonate Hannah Montana when I was little. I did that for like five years. That was my middle school, high school job."

Miley, 31, starred on 'Hannah Montana' - the Disney TV series - between 2006 and 2011, and Lainey admits that it's had a big impact on her own career.

She shared: "Every weekend I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals, St. Jude, all of it. I would open up as Lainey Wilson for ‘Hannah Montana'."

Lainey also believes that country music is really on the rise at the moment.

The singer explained: "I have been in Nashville for 13 years trying to do this thing.

"The past two years - it's been crazy. I see people on the up and up and it's just really good to see."

Meanwhile, Lainey recently hailed Beyonce for helping country music to become "cool" once again.

The singer praised the Grammy-winning star after she released her new album, 'Cowboy Carter'.

Lainey - who actually moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in order to pursue her own ambitions as a country singer - told 'Extra': "It's really exciting to see how the country genre is growing so much.

"It's not just that, it's honestly the Western way of life. I feel like everybody wants to feel at home, everybody wants to feel grounded.

"When you get on the back of a horse or when you're out with your feet in the dirt or when you're listening to a country song, the truth is you feel at home."