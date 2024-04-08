Tori Spelling could see herself getting married again.

The 50-year-old actress recently filed for a divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage - but Tori remains open to the idea of tying the knot one more time.

Tori - who was also married to Charlie Shanian between 2004 and 2006 - said on her 'misSpelling' podcast: "Oh, I do love planning a wedding. J-Lo did it how many times? Four times? There you go. Sure. Elizabeth Taylor. How many times? Eight? Sure. Why not?"

The actress feels that she's "better with people" around her.

Tori - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, with Dean - added: "I haven't been alone ... honestly I still don't poop alone.

"Like, [my son] Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I'm pooping. I haven't pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was kids.

"I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Yes. Cool. Redefine it."

Tori also admitted that her attitude towards love and relationships has evolved over time.

The actress - who previously played Donna Martin on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' - said: "Obviously, you have to have so much love to create and keep creating the family.

"People are like, 'I've been married 50 years. I have kids, grandkids.' I'm like, 'How?' Like, I don't know how. I think I don't know. It's my belief now we have, like, two soulmates or two partners that we're supposed to have. One for that chapter and one for our chapter where it becomes about us."