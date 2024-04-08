Tori Spelling felt "free" when Dean McDermott announced their split on social media.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram in June to announce his break-up from Tori, and the 50-year-old star has now admitted to feeling a sense of relief when her estranged husband made the move.

Speaking on her 'misSpelling' podcast, Tori shared: "I looked at [his post] and I'm not kidding you guys, I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest.

"I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it. He said it, so now I'm free.'"

Tori struggled to find the courage to walk away from her marriage. But Dean's post removed all of her worries.

She explained: "I didn't have the balls to leave.

"I couldn't do it and he did it. [I thought] 'Now I can move on. He's put it out there. Let's go. Yes! I needed this,' you know? Like, I couldn't do it myself."

Dean announced their divorce on social media, before he decided to delete the post.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. (sic)"

Tori - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, with Dean - actually didn't want Dean to remove the post. However, the fallout upset their children and Dean decided to delete the message.

Tori - who previously played Donna Martin on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' - said: "If it was up to me, he wouldn't have taken it down, but it hurt the kids, so they wanted it down."