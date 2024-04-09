John Cena keeps his marriage low-key because he wants to protect Shay Shariatzadeh's "safety and wellbeing".

The 46-year-old star has been married to Shay, 35, since 2020, and John is determined to shield his wife from the spotlight.

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, John shared: "One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, 'I will never put you or I'll do my best to not put you in an undue harm's way'.

"So a lot of it is just about genuine safety. And it's not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we'd ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened.

"If my wife - who is my travel partner and partner in life - now feels unsafe or uncomfortable in all these new places we go, I got another hurdle to climb in my personal life. It's just an exercise in the strength of boundaries and the value of boundaries."

In February, John revealed that he was "too scared" to talk to Shay when they met for the first time.

The wrestler-turned-actor was initially overawed by Shay when he saw her for the first time in a Vancouver bar.

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', John shared: "We watched the game, and then the table sitting right across from us - this group of five people walked in. Man, I stopped watching the game. I didn't even know it was over."

John confessed that he struggled to find the courage to approach Shay.

He said: "I was so bad. Here I am - hell this was half a decade [ago] - I'm 40 and I'm too scared to approach this girl."

However, after they did make a brief connection, John wasted little time in getting to know Shay.

The Hollywood star explained: "I asked her for her number and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days [to reach out]."