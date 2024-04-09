Tori Spelling once smashed a baked potato during a fierce argument with Dean McDermott.

The 50-year-old actress has recalled having an intense argument with Dean, 57, before she filed for a divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Remembering their fierce fight, Tori said on her 'misSpelling' podcast: "This guttural scream came out of me. It wasn't even like a sexy scream, like running in a horror film. It was beast-like. It wasn't pretty at all.

"I would love to have seen what my face looked like. I'm sure it was all contorted."

The actress recalled grabbing the potato and smashing it in a fit of anger.

She said: "I took my most prized possession in that moment, my baked potato. It was loaded to perfection, and I smashed it on the ground."

Tori smashed the potato so fiercely that bits of it ended up in all corners of the kitchen.

She admitted: "I've never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor. It was on the oven. It was everywhere."

Dean announced their separation on social media in June.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, before he deleted the post.

Dean - who was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace between 1993 and 2006 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. [prayer emoji] (sic)"