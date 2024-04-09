Ray J is seeking joint custody of his children.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker split from Princess Love in February for the fourth time and he has now filed a response to her divorce petition, in which he requested shared legal and physical custody of daughter Melody, five, and four-year-old son Epik, and also asked that most of their assets be kept separate.

Documents obtained by People magazine also showed the 43-year-old singer had asked that spousal support for his estranged wife be determined at a later date.

Ray requested he and Princess, 39, split several assets, including "miscellaneous jewellery and other personal effects" and his earnings since their date of separation, which was also listed as "to be determined".

The document added: "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known."

Ray wants he and Princess to pay their own attorney's fees.

Princess filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences, a year after her estranged husband had had his divorce filing dismissed for a third time.

The former couple - who married in 2016 - announced they had separated again in a joint statement shared to Instagram.

They wrote: "Dear friends and family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.

"We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.(sic)"

The former couple thanked friends and fans for their support but also asked them to "respect [their] privacy"as they navigate through the split.

The statement continued: "Thought this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Princess first filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020 but had it dismissed two months later, only for her husband to file himself in September of that year.

The couple had that filing dismissed in February 2021 but the 'Wait A Minute' singer filed for divorce from his wife again in October 2021, and called it off in March 2023.