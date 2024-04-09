Elizabeth Chambers has finally "healed" and moved on from Armie Hammer.

The former couple - who have Harper, eight, and six-year-old Ford together - split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage but they didn't settle their divorce and custody arrangement until last summer and now the 41-year-old beauty is "excited" about the next chapter in her life.

She told 'Access Hollywood': “I feel like we’re in a good place now. I think the moment of moving on is now. So yeah, I am really happy here.

“I feel like that chapter of healing is really closed. We’re in a new chapter and it’s a great new beginning and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth and Armie moved to Grand Cayman with their kids and she appreciates the fact the Caribbean island offers her kids an "idyllic" childhood.

She said: “It’s a wonderful place for children. It’s a wonderful, idyllic childhood. And they, you know, they really are growing up like we probably grew up … be on their bikes until the sun goes down. It just isn’t the life that I don’t think exists in a lot of places."

However, the 'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' star is planning to return to Los Angeles in the future.

She admitted: “I mean, I am an LA girl through and through. I live and breathe LA I lived there almost my whole life. And it’s where I want to be, where I need to be for work. So, I’m going to give [the kids] a little longer and then it’s going to be about mama and we’re going back to LA.” s

Although Elizabeth is "definitely dating" right now, she admitted there are not a lot of options.

She said: “I don’t think people come here for the dating pool … I have dated actually; I was in a pretty long-term relationship that happened to be here and now I’m dating. I’m off a lot … Now I’m working on a show that I’m really passionate about and I am spending very little time here at the moment just because other shows are in L.A. and New York.

“Like I’m definitely dating, I would say if you’re looking to have a vibrant dating life, maybe stay in the city.”