Nicole Richie loves bonding with her teenage daughter over "drama" with her friends.

The 42-year-old reality star and her husband Joel Madden are parents to Harlow, 16, and 14-year-old Sparrow, and she admitted their current life stage has been her "favourite" of parenthood so far because she remembers her own high school days so well.

She told Hoda Kotb on 'Today': “I just so clearly remember being 16 that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there.

“When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me.’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best.”

The teenagers made their red carpet debut alongside their parents last week for the Los Angeles premiere of Nicole's movie, a remake of 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead', and the former 'Simple Life' star appreciated their support.

She said: “Everyone came, the whole fam came. It was very sweet.

“They are teens, so they’re pretty chill about it, but they were happy to be there, and they did tell me I did a good job [in the movie]. So I was like, ‘I will take that. Thank you very much.'”

Meanwhile, although Nicole's sister, Sofia Richie, is currently expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge and Joel's brother and his wife Cameron Diaz recently welcomed son Cardinal into the world, the socialite recently insisted she doesn't want another baby herself - but may change her mind in future.

Asked if she has any plans for more children she told E! News: "There's so many new babies coming! Should I have another one? Today, I do not. But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."