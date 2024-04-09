Luke Combs is leading the nominations for the 2024 ACM Awards.
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on 16 May and 'Fast Car' singer Luke, 34, has received eight nominations in total including Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, amongst others.
But the country music star will face competition from the likes of Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who are hot on his heels with six nods each, and Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who are all up for a total of five awards.
Should either Luke or Chris manage to take home Entertainer of the Year, they will snag the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year, as well as wins in respective New Artist and Artist categories.
Kelsea Ballerini is up for Female Artist of the Year following the success of her breakup album 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat', but she will face competition from Kacey Musgraves, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney.
Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty are two of the big names up for Duo of the Year, whilst the Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town and Lady A are up for Group of the Year.
The ceremony will take place at the Ford Centre at the Star in Texas and will stream on Prime Video.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie Tae
The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
‘Gettin’ Old’ – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
‘Higher’ – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
‘Leather’ – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
‘One Thing at a Time’ – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)’ – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
Single of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
‘Burn It Down’ – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
‘Last Night’ – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
‘Need a Favor’ – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
‘Next Thing You Know’ – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Song of the Year
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit
‘Heart Like a Truck’ – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music
‘Next Thing You Know’ – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.
‘The Painter’ – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music
‘Tennessee Orange’ – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing
Music Event of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
‘Can’t Break Up Now’ – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville
‘Different ‘Round Here’ – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records
‘I Remember Everything’ – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc
‘Man Made a Bar’ – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records
‘Save Me’ – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
Visual Media of the Year
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
‘Burn It Down’ – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston andWesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
‘Human’ – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston andWesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam
‘Next Thing You Know’ – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
‘Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Studio Recording Awards
Music Honors, a special event held annually in August in Nashville.
Bass Player of the Year
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Lex Price
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Craig Young
Drummer of the Year
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
Todd Lombardo
Danny Rader
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
Piano/keyboards Player of the Year
Jim ‘Moose’ Brown
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Alex Wright
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
Dan Dugmore
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
Bryan Sutton
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Audio Engineer of the Year
Drew Bollman
Jeff Braun
Jim Cooley
Jason Hall
Buckley Miller
F. Reid Shippen
Producer of the Year
Charlie Handsome
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
Industry Awards
Casino of the Year – Theater
Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, OK
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Casino of the Year – arena
Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Festival of the Year
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Crash My Playa – Riviera Cancun, Mexico
Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA
Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Club of the Year
8 Seconds Saloon – Indianapolis, IN
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
Theater of the Year
Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN
Moody Theater – Austin, TX
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
Outdoor Venue of the Year
Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Arena of the Year
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Gil Cunningham
Andrew Fortin
Nicole More
Stacy Vee
Ed Warm
Promoter of the Year
Jered Johnson
Patrick McDill
Brian O’Connell
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser