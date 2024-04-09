Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been "inseparable" since they got together.

The 69-year-old country music singer was initially married to Charlie Battles from 1976 until 1987 and then to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 until 2015 but struck up a relationship with former 'CSI' star Rex, 67, in 2020 after decades of being friends.

She told E! News: "It was just like a magnet. We didn't get to see each other from January ‘til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."

The 'Seven Minutes in Heaven' songstress - who has 34-year-old son Shelby with her second husband - hitmaker added that when a relationship has had a chance to blossom out of a platonic friendship, it means that both people love each other for how they are.

She said: "You know the ins and outs of their personality and their faults…You love them for the way they are, instead of it being a total attraction and sizing them up because of appearance. He makes me laugh!"

Reba insisted that she is "truly committed" to her partner - who has never tied the knot before nor does he have any children - and admitted that if he really wanted it, she would be willing to walk down the aisle for the third time in her life.

She said: "I'm truly committed to Rex. So if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."