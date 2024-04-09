'Sonic the Hedgehog's' franchise and series executive producer Toby Ascher wants the movies to become "Avengers-level events".

Paramount Pictures – the studio behind the film series – is gearing up for the TV spin-off show 'Knuckles' and Ascher has now revealed the company is hoping new releases in the franchise will become major cinematic events akin to Marvel's superhero offerings.

Speaking to Paste, he said: "We got really excited about the idea of expanding our characters in our world into television, specifically, because it gives us a platform to really do character studies.

"We knew that, with Shadow coming into 'Sonic 3' and some of the bigger things that we want to do, the 'Sonic' franchise on the movie side is going to be these Avengers-level events.

"They’re going to be these big, exciting stories that have a lot of different characters.

"And so what television did for us is it gave us time to go into some of the more supporting characters in depth and really build them out in cool ways."

'Knuckles', which stars Idris Elba in the titular role, will be the first TV spinoff of the movie franchise and is set to lead into 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', which will be released in cinemas in December.

Looking to the future, Ascher explained Paramount was looking to base their cinematic releases off of Sega's video games, with the upcoming movie drawing plotlines and characters from 2001's 'Sonic Adventure 2'.

The producer explained: "We also really, really liked the idea of going linearly through the games, and then in the third movie, being able to do a 'Sonic 3' and 'Knuckles' super Easter egg."