'Star Trek: Infinite' has been shelved.

The strategy game, which was developed by Nimble Giant Entertainment and published by Paradox Interactive, was released last October to mixed reviews and the studio has now confirmed it will no longer be updating the title.

Taking to their forum, Paradox announced: "Today, we bring news regarding the future of 'Star Trek: Infinite', a journey we've embarked on together with a lot of excitement.

"Sadly, we must inform you that 'Star Trek: Infinite' will not receive further updates.

"Together, we've explored distant worlds, faced formidable adversaries, and created a community bound by a shared love for the 'Star Trek' universe.

"We want to extend our gratitude to those who have been the backbone of this journey. To the incredible team at Nimble Giant whose dedication and creativity made 'Star Trek: Infinite' a reality. Working alongside such a talented group has been a privilege.

"Lastly, we cannot express enough gratitude for you, our community, for your support, enthusiasm, and dedication. Your engagement, feedback, and passion have been the driving force behind this adventure. You've built more than just a player base; you've forged a community of explorers united under the banner of 'Star Trek'.

"Though our journey in updating 'Star Trek: Infinite' concludes here, the universe we've created together remains. The legacy of 'Star Trek: Infinite' will live on through you, the community, and the adventures you continue to share.

"Thank you for being a part of this incredible voyage, live long and prosper."