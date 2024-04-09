Gwen Stefani feels conflicted about her desire to make music.

The 54-year-old singer loves the challenge of making new music - but she's also conscious of her responsibilities as a parent.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker - who has Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - told NYLON magazine: "I almost feel guilty about it, or like I have to justify it or feel bad that I’m doing it.

"Like, ‘You should just get on with your life.’ But I really still want to do it!

"I want to live my purpose. I don’t want to be greedy. I want to contribute still. I don’t know."

Gwen is certain that music is her professional purpose in life and she feels determined to pursue her ambitions.

The singer - who is married to country music star Blake Shelton - said: "I just know that I was chosen. And it took me a long time to say that, and it still makes me cringe a little bit, because it sounds conceited. I really struggled hard at certain things. But I can do this one thing."

Gwen has tried to adopt a modern approach to making records - but she admits that it doesn't work for her.

The chart-topping singer - who shot to stardom as the lead singer of No Doubt - shared: "A lot of the pop writers that I’d worked with started getting really different from the way I write.

"I was like, ‘Why are you counting syllables?’ Or they were trying so hard to go for a hit, where I’m like: ‘I’m not chasing that.’ A hit is the greatest thing in the world, but it has to be from nowhere."