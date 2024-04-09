Gwen Stefani 'almost feels guilty' about making music

Published
2024/04/09 20:00 (BST)

Gwen Stefani feels conflicted about her desire to make music.

The 54-year-old singer loves the challenge of making new music - but she's also conscious of her responsibilities as a parent.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker - who has Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - told NYLON magazine: "I almost feel guilty about it, or like I have to justify it or feel bad that I’m doing it.

"Like, ‘You should just get on with your life.’ But I really still want to do it!

"I want to live my purpose. I don’t want to be greedy. I want to contribute still. I don’t know."

Gwen is certain that music is her professional purpose in life and she feels determined to pursue her ambitions.

The singer - who is married to country music star Blake Shelton - said: "I just know that I was chosen. And it took me a long time to say that, and it still makes me cringe a little bit, because it sounds conceited. I really struggled hard at certain things. But I can do this one thing."

Gwen has tried to adopt a modern approach to making records - but she admits that it doesn't work for her.

The chart-topping singer - who shot to stardom as the lead singer of No Doubt - shared: "A lot of the pop writers that I’d worked with started getting really different from the way I write.

"I was like, ‘Why are you counting syllables?’ Or they were trying so hard to go for a hit, where I’m like: ‘I’m not chasing that.’ A hit is the greatest thing in the world, but it has to be from nowhere."

© BANG Media International

gwenstefani blakeshelton nodoubt

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended