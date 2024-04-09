Natasha Bedingfield battled pre-natal depression while she was pregnant with her son.

The 42-year-old pop star - who has Solomon, six, with her husband Matt Robinson - has revealed that she had a "horrible" time on tour, before she gave birth to her baby boy.

During an appearance on Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Spinning Plates' podcast, Natasha shared: "I had a horrible pregnancy, but there is something called pre-natal depression. I think I had that, or it was just so horrible to tour pregnant.

"I was so sick and I was so nauseous and I was opening for Train and I was so car sick and we were on and off the bus and it just didn't work."

Natasha eventually realised that she was suffering from depression.

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker said: "My husband was home in Los Angeles and I phoned him and was like: 'I need you out here' and he thought I was looking great, because you do when you are pregnant ... because I had the glow, but I didn't feel the glow.

"That was the first time I understood how hormones can make someone feel depressed.

"That female hormone that came in when I was pregnant was probably a bit of a shock to the system. But after I had the baby I immediately felt better."

What's more, Natasha believes that her son has actually helped her to love herself once again.

The singer explained: "I think through loving a kid that much it has helped me love myself a bit more.

"You know as a woman it is all about make-up and how you look, but I realised through looking into someone's eyes and someone really loving me like that in the middle of the night, that has been quite powerful."