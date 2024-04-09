WrestleMania XL has become the most-successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history.

The spectacular event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia attracted a record-breaking crowd, breaking the previous gate record by 78 percent.

What's more, TV viewership soared by as much as 41 percent compared to the previous year.

WrestleMania XL also became the most socially-viewed WrestleMania event of all time, attracting more than 660 million views over the course of the weekend.

The event featured the long-awaited return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Cody Rhodes' triumphant victory over Roman Reigns.

A host of big-name stars also attended WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field, including T-Pain, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh, while Snoop Dogg, Jason Kelce and IShowSpeed featured as part of the show.

Triple H, who is the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, was thrilled with WrestleMania XL, and he's already looking forward to next year's edition.

Speaking to WWE's Megan Morant, he shared: "I want to reinvent all this … not reinvent it, because there’s nothing wrong with it.

"It’s not broken, it’s not damaged; it’s the greatest form of entertainment in the world, right? But how do we all together take what we love so much and turn it into something even more?

"Going into WrestleMania next year, I think it’s going to feel like a whole new place. And that’s less than a year from now."

Triple H also encouraged WWE fans to continue to engage with the company.

He told the fans: "Keep doing what you do. Tell us what you like, tell us what you don’t. We’re listening.

"For whatever period of time you tune in, whether it’s an hour, it’s two hours, it’s three hours, that you can just forget about life, forget about everything else going on, and live in this fantasy world of WWE, and enjoy every aspect of it. Cause I know I do."