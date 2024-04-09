Kaia Gerber prepared for stardom by watching clips of models falling on the catwalk.

The 22-year-old beauty has revealed that Cindy Crawford, her mom, made a concerted effort to prepare her for life in the fashion industry.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kaia shared: "I remember right before I was going to do my first-ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling.

"I think to be like, ‘This is the worst case scenario.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways.'"

However, Kaia joked that her mom's efforts have actually paid off.

The model quipped: "Knock on wood, I haven’t ever fallen. Maybe she scared me enough that I didn’t fall."

Kaia has followed in her mom's footsteps in the fashion industry, and the brunette beauty previously admitted that she had a "unique experience" before she walked the catwalk for the first time.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Kaia said: "Talk about a point of reference! If anyone had a point of reference, I definitely did and one of the best ones.

"For me [modelling] wasn’t a foreign world to go into and I felt like I understood it. I knew what I was kind of getting into. I’d been around it a lot.

"I definitely think there are some things that no matter how much somebody can tell you about, there were a lot of things you do have to learn firsthand. So for me it was, it was definitely less scary to go into.

"I have so much appreciation for women like my mom and for the other girls who come who don’t know anything. A lot of the times, English isn’t even their first language. I had a unique experience going into the industry."