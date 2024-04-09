Olivia Rodrigo feels inspired by Gwen Stefani.

The 21-year-old pop star has heaped praise on Gwen, hailing the singer for defying "stereotypes and preconceived boundaries" during her career.

Olivia - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - told NYLON magazine: "Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring.

"To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is."

Olivia was 15 when she discovered No Doubt's 2000 album, 'Return of Saturn', and she quickly developed a connection with the themes of the record.

The 'Bad Idea Right?' hitmaker explained: "Gwen sang about being a woman moving about this world in detail that I had never before heard put to music.

"She unapologetically sings about things ranging from wanting to make out with someone to fantasising about having a husband and kids. There’s so much heart in every word she says, and every song feels like it’s ripped from the diary of the coolest girl you know."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Iovine - the co-founder of Interscope Records, Gwen's long-time record label - has also heaped praise on the pop icon.

The 71-year-old entrepreneur believes that Gwen's "spectacular taste" is one of the keys to her success.

Jimmy - who has worked with the likes of John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Dr Dre during his career - explained: "She has spectacular taste, and when you have spectacular taste, whatever that word means usually descends upon you. When you have great taste, what you do is probably not going to be corny."