Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor only made love “twice in the past year” before their split.

The former couple - who are parents to two-year-old Cruz - announced in February they were ending their four-year marriage, and now the 35-year-old beauty has detailed how things "changed dramatically" in the bedroom in the months before they separated.

During an episode of ‘The Valley’, she said: “When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having sex all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day.

“And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year.”

Brittany acknowledged that becoming parents had also changed their relationship.

She said: “Just put the kid first for so long, he’s always going to come first, let’s be real but…”

Jax also acknowledged the decline in their sex life and accepted the "blame" for having let their "spark fizzle".

He said: “The romantic spark is just not there right now. I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her.

“It has been a little bit of an issue because, you know, your sex life and your marriage kind of take a back seat when you have a child.

“It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal.”

In another interview, Brittany admitted the lack of sex had made her reach "breaking point" with their relationship.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “Keeping things romantic and spicy is how you make it work.

“If we’re going to make it 20 years, we have to keep this up but it’s already dwindled so much. It was messing with my confidence — why is he not coming on to me? I felt like I wasn’t good enough.

“If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”