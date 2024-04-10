Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband were "pretty spy-orientated" when they planned their secret wedding.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress revealed earlier this month that she and Malcolm McRae had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans in April 2022, not in Venice in October 2023 as believed, and she's now admitted the occasion was made even "more special" because they kept it to themselves.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We did our research, we were like pretty spy-orientated. But honestly, it just -- it kind of made it all the more special 'cause it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves."

The 27-year-old actress had a "magical" wedding day, with her and Malcolm exchanging vows just in front of their "two best friends", but they were happy to celebrate their union with wider friends and family at a later date.

She said: "At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible.

"But I was also very grateful that a couple of months later we were able to celebrate with our family."

Anya revealed her secret nuptials in an Instagram post celebrating her second wedding anniversary with the 29-year-old musician on 2 April.

She wrote: "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.

"Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest."

The Golden Globe-winning star shared her message alongside a series of images from the big day and revealed through her photo credit that Cara Delevingne had been present at the nuptials.

Commenting on a snap of her heart cakes, she concluded her post by writing: "N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat. [camera emoji] @caradelevingne + @sebastianfaena, beautifully embroidered with our love story by @dior."

Malcolm also shared his own tribute on social media after the announcement was made.

He wrote: "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

It had previously been reported that the couple had said their vows in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy and photos from that time show the 'Dune: Part Two' actress in the same Dior gown shared in her social media post but she had always referred to her husband as her "partner" until now.