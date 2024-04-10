Beyonce's 'Blackbird' collaborators all got matching tattoos.

The 42-year-old superstar enlisted Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy to record a cover of the famous Beatles track for her new country album 'Cowboy Carter' and now Reyna has revealed that they all got inked with a symbolic blackbird in honour of the project.

Reyna told Billboard: "I'm so grateful that my favourite artist in the world chose me to be a part of her project and that is so incredible. She is literally my favourite artist, my biggest inspiration and I love that she believes in me enough to have my voice on her project.

"We actually got matching tattoos. Mine isn't exactly matching but we all got a symbolism of our blackbird. Yeah, I know, right?! For me, I got black wings on mine and it says 'Thou shall reign heavenly fire'.

"It's just incredible, like the camaraderie and supporting each other and congratulating each other on this big success that we can all experience together. It has been phenomenal."

Just days ago, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney admitted that he was "so happy" with what Beyonce had done with the song and believes that it reemphasises what he was trying to say with it in the first place.

He wrote on Instagram: “I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’. I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.

"I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”