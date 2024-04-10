Louis Tomlinson is “irritated” by the conspiracy theory he is in a relationship with Harry Styles.

The 32-year-old singer and his former One Direction bandmate have been dogged by rumours there was more to their friendship than met the eye and while the 'Kill My Mind' hitmaker isn't happy about the speculation, he's learned over the years that no matter what he says, fans will continue to believe whatever they want.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet g1, he said of the rumour: “I think like any of those things, what is tough is I realised - I realised this some years ago - that there's nothing I can say. There's nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined in what they believe to be the truth, that they won't actually see the truth for what it is. I'd be lying if… It does irritate me a little bit, but it's kind of the nature of the job, I suppose.”

Louis gets particularly frustrated with being gossiped about because of the implications for his family.

He explained: “There are times when it gets far too personal within that whole space. I got my son, Freddie, [he] is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, it kind of broaches some stuff that are really unfair. It is kind of this thing that exists now.

“There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people making up what they want to make up. So be it.”

Despite the theories, 'The X Factor' star has nothing but praise for the ‘As It Was’ singer - who has since branched out into the world of Hollywood, starring in movies including ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ - and said he cared for him “like a brother”.

He previously told the daily Telegraph newspaper: “It it’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful [of One Direction] because he really fits the mould of a modern star.

“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.

“It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”