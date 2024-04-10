Aoki Lee Simmons is feeling "depresso espresso".

The 21-year-old model - who is the youngest daughter of model and mogul Kimora Lee Simmons and entrepreneur Russell Simmons - had been dating Vittorio Assaf, 65, for a brief period of time but they are now believed to have split, and she has taken to social media to seemingly share her feelings now she is single again.

Alongside a snap of herself sitting on plastic bags, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m depresso espresso. But I did indeed have to share I FOUND WHERE ALL MY PACKAGES [HAVE] BEEN GOING TOO? (sic)"

Aoki was first seen sharing intimate moments on the beach with the restaurateur while on vacation last week but an insider recently shared that their brief dalliance was over and that the young starlet was simply learning to "navigate" enjoying a private life whilst being in the glare of the public eye.

An insider told People: "Not only is it over, it was never a thing. Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult.

"However, Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through."

Over the last couple of years, Aoki has carved out a career on the catwalk in a similar vein to her mother and when it all started, Kimora was quick to defend her daughter after she received backlash.

She said: "It’s absolutely absurd. We wish Aoki the best and she knows that. So whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes … It doesn’t make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a model. It’s important to explore all your passions.

"I love it that she’s trying to follow in my footsteps. But also I think it’s a pain because if I had had some of what they have, maybe I wouldn’t have been a model. But I think it’s just looking at different sides of a coin ...

"I’ve done it and I know it’s tough and I know it’s a little janky. Why would you want to do it? But we love an educated clumsy queen. She is an educated, clumsy queen."