Hailee Steinfeld has been cast in Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller.

The 27-year-old star is set to feature opposite Michael B. Jordan in the picture that is in development at Warner Bros.

Filming begins later this month in New Orleans and Hailee features in an ensemble that includes Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell.

Little detail has been revealed about the movie but insiders suggest that the flick takes place in the Jim Crow-era South and could involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Some casting information has been linked with Jordan thought to be playing twins, Mosaku as the love interest of one of the siblings and O'Connell as a racist antagonist.

The film was first announced earlier this year and Warner Bros. came out on top in a competitive bidding war to land the rights to the project.

It is slated for release in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Hailee has detailed how she attempts to remain "grounded" by "checking in" with herself as she seeks the ideal balance in her life.

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star told People last year: "As far as staying grounded, I've gotten really good at checking in with myself and listening to myself.

"I'm no expert in these departments, but I am an expert at knowing what is best for me at the end of the day, and I just try and listen to that."

Steinfeld says that she has learned from her hectic career when she is away from the movie industry.

She explained: "I've been able to take that sort of lesson of embracing the chaos into my personal life.

"The part of me that is that thrill seeker…does find ways to challenge myself and keep myself on my toes...

"It really all comes back to health and wellness and checking in with myself."