Elon Musk warns superhuman AI could pose danger when it outsmarts us all in 2025

Published
2024/04/10 12:00 (BST)

Elon Musk has predicted that superhuman AI will outsmart us all by next year.

The 52-year-old billionaire businessman had previously suggested super intelligent robots would emerge in 2029, but now he's warned it could be as soon as 2025.

During a live-streamed interview on his X platform, he said: “My guess is that we’ll have AI that is smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year.

“Last year it was chip-constrained.

“People could not get enough Nvidia chips. This year it’s transitioning to a voltage transformer supply. In a year or two, it’s just electricity supply.”

When he launched his own AI startup, xAI, the creator of the chatbot Grok - a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT - in 2023, he raised concerns about a "Terminator future," referencing the 1984 sci-fi classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular cyborg that is sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 Los Angeles, as an assassin known as a Terminator.

He said the advances could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Musk said: “If I could press pause on AI or really advanced AI digital superintelligence I would. It doesn’t seem like that is realistic so xAI is essentially going to build an AI. In a good way, sort of hopefully.

“It’s actually important for us to worry about a Terminator future in order to avoid a Terminator future."

Echoing the plot of James Cameron’s movie – in which AI defence system Skynet obliterates humanity in a nuclear attack after deeming it a danger – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 68, said in a blog post that super-intelligent AI systems could “run out of control” and decide “humans are a threat”.

© BANG Media International

elonmusk billgates jamescameron

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended