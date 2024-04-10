eBay has added a new AI-powered 'Shop the Look' feature.

The e-commerce giant has launched the new tool in the UK and US for iOS users, with the Android version on its way soon.

Using a customer's shopping history, it will show similar items and outfit inspirations.

eBay said: "We designed shop the look to evolve with the tastes of our customers by taking cues from their shopping habits. Their style recommendations are made up of images and items that are personalised, ensuring a tailored fashion experience. With this approach, we offer a shopping experience that not only understands our customers' preferences, but also evolves with them over time. eBay is uniquely set up to create this kind of experience because we have decades of data and customer insights and billions of images that we can use to enrich our AI technology and create personalised, magical experiences for our customers."

It aims to keep customers "connected with the latest trends and providing access to timeless pieces from our vast breadth of inventory and selection. It’s an opportunity for shoppers to explore fashion items that will integrate naturally with their existing wardrobes."

It is "designed to foster a circular fashion economy, reducing barriers and empowering users to buy - and sell! - the things they love."