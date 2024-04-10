Rebel Wilson has insisted "no money ever" would persuade her to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again.

The 44-year-old actress recently branded her 'Brothers Grimsby' co-star a "massive a*******" and claimed he had made attempts to stop the publication of her new memoir 'Rebel Rising' and she's now pledged to only work with people she likes.

Playing 'Plead the Fifth' on 'Watch What Happens Live', host Andy Cohen asked: “How much money would it take for you to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again?”

The 'Pitch Perfect' star stressed "no money ever" could convince her and she added: "I have, now, a no A-holes policy with work".

Andy then suggested $20 and $30 million before concluding: "$50 million to do a film with Sacha Baron Cohen?”

Rebel said: “No. No way."

In 'Rebel Rising', the actress claimed she felt humiliated and harassed by her co-star on their 2016 movie, but Sacha has denied the allegations.

His spokesperson said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby'."

Rebel has insisted she wasn't speaking out in order to see the 'Borat' actor - who recently announced he had split from wife Isla Fisher - "cancelled".

She wrote: "The movie bombed, which to me was karma enough. I’m not about cancelling anybody and that’s not my motivation for sharing this story.

"I’m sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens.”

And she has also claimed she isn't the only woman with a grievance against Sacha.

She was quoted by The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column as saying: "What’s been comforting is like, several women have now been in contact and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories.

"Because it is hard to say something against somebody who’s high profile, because they hit you with high-price lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks.

“It doesn’t feel great when all I’m doing is sharing my story in my memoir — which I’m very entitled to do.

“But I always think that the truth will come out which is why it’s great to have the book out now so people don’t just read the headlines — but can read the actual chapter.”