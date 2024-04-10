Brian Wilson is "well taken care of" after being placed under a conservatorship.

The Beach Boys singer's family made an application to have representatives formally appointed to make decisions on his behalf in February following the death of his wife Melinda earlier this year, as he has been stricken by a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)", and Carnie Wilson has revealed he is "safe" and "comfortable" now, while still enjoying his favourite activities such as dining out and watching the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carnie told People magazine: “He's well taken care of. He's living in so much gratitude right now that he got to tour all these years. We are a very big part of his life, helping monitor his health, helping them make sure that every day, he's cared for.

“His dear friend and caretaker, Gloria, has been with him for almost 40 years. We're very close communicating.”

The family have regular Zoom chats so the 81-year-old musician can chat with his children.

Carnie, 55, said: “We are becoming closer every day. You never know what life's going to bring, so celebrate every day with your loved ones.”

Though the 'Good Vibrations' hitmaker is "getting older and he feels it", the Wilson Phillips singer reassured fans her dad is still "definitely active".

She said: “He had two spinal surgeries that really messed up his walking.

"He's in physical therapy. He's very strong. He's like a bull.”

Brian's family previously explained they wanted a conservatorship put in place so the musician - who had adopted children Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan and Dash with Melinda, as well as Carnie and Wendy from his first marriage - would experience "no extreme changes" in the wake of his wife's death.

They told People in a statement: "Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

They added the 'I Get Around' singer can still "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Court documents noted Brian is “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter" and he had previously relied on Melinda to attend to his "daily living needs".