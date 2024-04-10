Nicole Richie wants to get a tattoo to celebrate being "the best" aunty.

The 42-year-old reality star - who has Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with Joel Madden - recently became an aunt through her brother-in-law Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz and now that her sister Sofia, 25, is expecting her first baby with Elliot Grainge, admitted that she "cannot handle" the excitement.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I can’t even handle anything. What I should do is I should just get a tattoo and be like, ‘I am the best auntie,’ and just, like, have that, you know?"

The former 'Simple Life' star - who is the adoptive daughter of 'Hello' singer Lionel Richie - can now be seen in 'Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead' and recalled her own experiences looking after Sofia when her little sister would fill in her time dancing to Britney Spears' debut album in 1999.

She said: "I was 16, Britney Spears' album just came out… She loved Britney Spears also and she just, like, performed the whole album for me. So, I think I asked her to do it again and so she did a few times and the mom came home and I was like, ‘This was easy — see you next time!’ And then there wasn't a next time. I never got called back."

Nicole recently admitted that while she has "no plans" to have another baby herself, with so many new arrivals on the way, she might be tempted eventually.

Asked if she has any plans for more children she told E! News: "There's so many new babies coming! Should I have another one? Today, I do not. But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."