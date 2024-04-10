Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ has sparked a surge in sales of aristocratic “country chic” clothes and accessories.

Among the items that have been flying off shelves since the gangster comedy-drama starring Theo James launched on Netflix on March 7 are heritage checks and tweeds, bespoke tailoring and expensive watches.

Pinterest said it has experienced a spike in search terms such as “Theo James aesthetic”, “flat cap”, “tweed jacket outfit” and “vintage watches” in the week since the show was released.

Online clothing giant Asos has also launched a guide on how to recreate the show’s style using its clothing – and Savile Row tailor Henry Poole and Co has partnered with Netflix to produce cufflinks and a silk scarf.

Brands featured in the series have also reported significant increases in sales.

Cordings of Piccadilly told The Guardian it had experienced a “really positive effect” thanks to the show.

Its Wincanton trouser suit worn by Joely Richardson – who plays country manor-dwelling Lady Sabrina on the show – and the Follifoot coat worn by actor Daniel Ings’ rogue posh playboy Freddy is so in demand there is a waiting list for the piece for customers.

Clare Haggas, which supplied the printed scarves for the show, said it has seen “an upturn in website visits and sales and new customers”.

Loulou Bontemps, a costume designer for the show, said she had been inspired by “walking round London or the countryside observing people”.

She added she purposefully selected “quintessentially British brands” for the series, saying: “Anyone who lives in the countryside or knows someone with an estate or goes to one of their pubs has met someone like this, whereas Americans think it’s ridiculous.

“That’s something Guy is very passionate about: every story, although heightened and stylised, has to be believable. It was exciting for people to see a cool version of the assumption of how people who live in that world dress.”