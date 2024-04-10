Nicole Kidman feels "so lucky" to have her family around her.

The 56-year-old actress is married to musician Keith Urban, also 56, and has Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with him as well as Bella, 31, and 29-year-old Connor with her ex-husband Tom Cruise but feels blessed to have such a support network around her who allow her to continue her career in Hollywood.

She told People magazine's 50th anniversary edition: "I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love.

"That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star began her career when she was in her late teens and when asked what her relationship with fame is like so many years later, she explained that she is really quite "shy" even though she is thankful for all the opportunities that her celebrity status has brought her.

She said: "I'm not an extrovert. I’m shy. I wouldn’t say I’m the person that walks in and goes, I own this room. I like small, intimate dinner parties [and] hanging at people's houses. I'm not a nightclub kind of girl, but I love dancing and I’ll go to a rave because I just want to lose it with a group of people and dance. That's really fun. I love music. I love dancing. I'm obviously married to a musician, so that's a huge part of our life. [And] traveling has been one of the greatest gifts of this job. I set out as an Australian actress who was born in America, who wanted to be a global citizen and work everywhere. I’ve had that opportunity. I've traveled to the most obscure places. I've worked with directors from most nationalities and had incredible, intimate, deep relationships with lots and lots of people."