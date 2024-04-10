Nicole Richie's children are unimpressed by 'The Simple Life'.

The 42-year-old star appeared alongside Paris Hilton on the hit TV show between 2003 and 2007 - but Nicole's kids aren't fans of the series.

Nicole - who has son Sparrow, 14, and daughter Harlow, 16, her husband Joel Madden - told Variety: "'The Simple Life' is apparently having a big moment on TikTok, so they do tell me that they watch clips on TikTok. Their friends watch it. I get a lot of eye rolls in my house all the time.

"It’s right on brand with how they see me, in general."

Asked if her kids plan to follow her into the entertainment business, Nicole replied: "I’m not sure.

"I highly doubt that my son does. My daughter might but she’s not banging down my door asking about it. She’s really living that 16-year-old life."

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed that she loves bonding with her teenage daughter over "drama" with her friends.

The reality star explained that she's particularly enjoyed bonding with her daughter during her teenage years.

Nicole told Hoda Kotb on 'Today': "I just so clearly remember being 16 that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there.

"When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me.’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best."

The teenagers recently made their red carpet debuts for the Los Angeles premiere of Nicole's latest movie - a remake of 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' - and the TV star really appreciated having their support.

She said: "Everyone came, the whole fam came. It was very sweet."