Jax Taylor has to "fix some things" before rekindling his romance with Brittany Cartwright.

The 35-year-old star split from Jax, 44, earlier this year, and she's now called on her estranged husband to make some changes before they give their romance another try.

Brittany - who married Jax in 2019 - told Us Weekly: "Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see."

Brittany believes that her husband needs to attend therapy sessions.

She said: "I’m not seeing enough effort from his side.

"He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted.

"I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life."

Despite this, Brittany acknowledges that they could still rekindle their relationship at some point in the future.

The reality star shared: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany is also confident that she would be able to thrive on her own.

She said: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."