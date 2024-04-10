Megan Thee Stallion feels like a "new person".

The 29-year-old rap star has promised that her upcoming album will be her strongest to date, and she's even likened her new music to a rebirth.

Megan told the May/June issue of Women's Health magazine: "I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally."

In 2020, Megan was shot by rapper Tory Lanez after they left a Hollywood Hills party together.

Lanez was handed a ten-year prison sentence in 2023, and Megan has now admitted that she struggled to cope with the emotional turmoil of the legal case.

She shared: "A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time.

"I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me.

"As a black woman, as a darker black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human."

Megan always maintained a confident public persona - but in reality, she was suffering in silence.

The 'Hiss' hitmaker said: "Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn't want to [perform], but I also didn't want to upset my fans.

"I didn't want to get [out] from under the covers. I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn't want to see the sun. I knew I wasn't myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed.

"But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself."