Selena Gomez is "so in love" with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old beauty and Benny, 36, went public with their romance in December, and Selena is said to be loving life with the record producer.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are so in love."

Selena and Benny are currently on opposite sides of the US, due to their work commitments. But they're doing everything they can to make their romance "work".

The source said: "It's a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments."

Selena is currently shooting season four of 'Only Murders in the Building' in the Big Apple, and the brunette beauty is said to have had "a certain glow" since she started dating Benny.

The insider shared: "Benny makes her feel special and they try to see each other as much as possible.

"She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating."

Last year, a source revealed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with Benny.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame.

"He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The source added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals.

"She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her."