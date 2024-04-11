Amber Rose has laughed off speculation she's dating Chris Rock.

In December, the 40-year-old model was snapped by paparazzi with the 59-year-old comedian in New York City, but she has insisted the pair have been good pals for more than a decade and were just catching up over coffee.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was not [a date].

"I've been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he's hilarious. And that's our friendship. Just friendship."

She added of the images: "We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes."

Amber says she even gave the stand-up - who split from Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014 after 18 years of marriage - some advice on dating and insists she is not looking for a lover herself.

She said: "I'm definitely not looking for nothing. I'm definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule."

Sharing her other famous friends, she added: "I'm close friends with Tom Arnold, our kids play together. I'm close friends with Sandra Bullock, our kids play together.

"I love Sandra. She's amazing. She's the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They're on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra."

Amber previously dated Kanye West, 46, Machine Gun Kelly, 33, and 21 Savage, 31, and was married to Wiz Khalifa, 36 - with whom she has 11-year-old son Sebastian - briefly.

The TV personality also has four-year-old son Slash with ex-boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 38, who is now engaged to the legendary Cher, 77.