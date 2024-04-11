The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday March 2, 2025.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed the biggest night in Hollywood will return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles early next year.

Other key dates include the categories reveal on December 17, 2024, with the nominations set to be unveiled on January 17, 2025.

'Oppenheimer' was named Best Picture at this year's Oscars.

The atomic bomb drama scooped the night's most prestigious accolade ahead of ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’, capping off a hugely successful night for the film, which won a total of seven prizes.

The flick's director Christopher Nolan received his first Best Director prize, and both Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their performances with the Leading and Supporting Actor accolades.

The movie also did well in technical categories, taking Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing, as well as Best Score.

Emma Stone bagged Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Poor Things', while the Supporting Actress prize went to 'The Holdovers' star Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

In a touching first, for the four acting accolades, each of the nominees were briefly celebrated by a past winner of the category, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Lupita Nyong'o and Brendan Fraser on hand to praise the shortlisted stars.

All the Best Song nominees performed their tracks, but while Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson's rendition of 'I'm Just Ken' - which featured a surprise appearance from Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen - stole the show, it was another tune from the 'Barbie' soundtrack, Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' that won the award.

The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's not known who will take on the duty in 2025.