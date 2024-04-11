YouTube Music bosses have promised "more improvements" with upcoming updates.

The music service was launched by the video sharing website in 2016 as a rival to other platforms like Spotify and Amazon but in a social media post, one employee has claimed that there will now be a focus on podcasts as the company movies forward.

Emma wrote on Reddit: "Hi! I’m Emma and I work at YouTube Music, with a focus on podcasts. I know a lot of the conversations here are music focused, but I’ve seen a lot of discussion about podcasts on YouTube Music, too. I want to make sure you know that we see your feedback and we’re doing a lot on the podcasts front –

you can now sort a podcast’s episodes from newest to oldest, oldest to newest, most popular, or default (the order set by the creator)."

Emma added that search results will be amongst the improvements on offer and that the updates are "only the beginning" for the app.

She said: "If you’re a listener outside of the United States with podcasts in your Library, you’ll see podcasts on your Home screen, including a new “Recommended shows” shelf (this is already available to US users)

improved search results now make it easier to find YouTube podcasts you love

This is only the beginning, and the Podcasts team is working on a lot more improvements! Let me know if you’d like more podcast updates here.