Gwen Stefani's beauty line is for those who are "scared of makeup" - as well as professional artists.

The 'Cool' hitmaker wanted GXVE Beauty, which she launched in 2022, to make makeup accessible for everyone no matter how skilled they are at applying the products.

Speaking to Refinery29, she explained: “I’ve learned a lot since starting GXVE. A lot of people are intimidated by makeup, and this was the inspiration; I really wanted to think about the people out there that may feel a bit scared about how to put on makeup, and I wanted to make something that was beautiful and easy. The glosses are very comfortable, shiny, and long wearing. They have a hint of colour, so it’s not overwhelming. We created a matching cheek tint, that gives you a glow that is so easy to put on. You literally cannot mess it up."

Sharing some of her favourite uses for her products, the blonde beauty - who is known for her signature red lip - added: "I wanted to create something that everyone can wear, whether you’re a makeup artist or just beginning with makeup. I’ve always liked a cream blush, but the dry-down time on some can be too fast. I love this formula because it’s clean and buildable. Collagen is also great for all skin types, but I personally love the plumping and hydrating aspect of it. There are so many fun ways to layer the shades. You can mix and match the lip and cheek tints, or you can colour match: If you’re concerned about mixing and matching, just use the lip that aligns with the same colour blush.”

The No Doubt star is thrilled that lip gloss is trendy again.

She said: "I love that gloss is having a moment again and I wanted to create something that felt nostalgic, but also modern with a brighter pop of colour. I also love blush: I came out with a powder blush, Feelin’ Cheeky Amplifying Blush Duos, at the end of last year that layers with the Dewyplump Cheek Tints. I like to mix up my glam. The campaign we created around this launch is so fun and pop-art inspired. I love the melty visual look of the product.”