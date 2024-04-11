Lisa Rinna puts on a soothing eyepatch whenever she's "feeling a bit down".

The 60-year-old reality star has launched her own line of Rinna Beauty Under Eye Patches and she says not only do they refresh her skin, but they boost her mood.

She told WWD: “If I’m going to an event, I always wear them right before I do my makeup or during my makeup. I wear them all the time if I’m feeling a little bit down. I put on the eyepatch, and it perks me right up."

Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted she feared her beauty brand was "doomed" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star launched Rinna Beauty in November 2020, in the middle of the global health crisis and she admitted she was concerned starting with lip kits could end up backfiring on her because people had their faces covered when out in public, but fortunately she was wrong.

She told ES magazine: "The lips have had their own career, so finally we did something to make money off of them!

"Everyone had their masks on. I thought, 'We’re doomed!' Luckily, we weren’t. People just took to it."

Lisa is a big fan of her own range.

She said: "I know that sounds like, come on, you’re selling it, but it does really work well for me. I said, listen, we’re not going to make this unless I want to wear it all the time."

Lisa was known for her plump lips when she began her acting career and she compared having her first filler injections at the age of just 24 to having a tattoo.

She said: "I liken it to getting a tattoo. It was an absolutely stupid spur of the moment thing with my girlfriend. The movie Beaches had come out and Barbara Hershey had her lips done with collagen. That’s how it happened.”