Samsung is determined to break down language barriers with the use of AI.

The tech giant has announced the upcoming expansion of three new languages for Galaxy AI: Arabic, Indonesian and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French on their devices.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said: "Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung. We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential."

Amongst the new features are Live Translate for "two-way, real-time voice and text translations" , Interpreter which can "instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view", Chat Assist to "help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to ensure communication sounds as it was intended", Note Assist for AI generated summaries and Transcript Assist, which uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe.