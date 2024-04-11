The 'Five Nights at Freddy's' film is getting a sequel.

Fans of the horror flick, which is based on the 2014 indie game of the same name, will be excited to hear that another movie in the franchise is in the works at Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, and is expected to hit theatres next year.

Taking to X, the Blumhouse account wrote: "We are confirming for the first time that there will be a sequel to 'Five Nights at Freddy's', coming fall 2025".

Although details on the plot and returning cast are scarce, Matthew Lillard, who played antagonist Steve Raglan, expressed his interest in returning if a follow-up film happened.

In an interview with ScreenRant, he said: "It's definitely nice to know that if they're going to make a sequel, the line's, 'I always come back'. That's part of the I.P., so I am always coming back."

Matthew's co-star Josh Hutcherson - who played security guard Mike Schmidt, who is tasked with working as a night guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant - also previously revealed he was keen to return to the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' world.

He told Variety: "I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."