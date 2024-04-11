The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly launching two new Netflix shows on cooking, gardening and polo.

Prince Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, are said to be launching the programmes as part of their ongoing $100million deal with the streamer.

Deadline reported on Thursday (11.04.24) two new nonfiction series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix from the couple, who have children Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet.

It said a series curated by Meghan will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship”.

Deadline added the series will be directed by Michael Steed, who worked on ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, with Leah Hariton as showrunner after she produced Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena and Chef’ HBO cookery show.

The other series will apparently “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo”.

Harry has played the sport for years, regularly appearing in charity matches, including a flagship fundraiser for Sentebale – the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Deadline said a statement about the show said: “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

It added the Sussexes are serving as executive producers on the project, with Miloš Balać as showrunner.

Titles and release dates for the two shows are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria said at the Next on Netflix event in February the couple had several projects in development.

She added: “They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on… and they actually have like a bunch of development.

“They have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they're working on. “So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”